PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.94

For the readers interested in the stock health of PACCAR Inc (PCAR). It is currently valued at $96.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $96.59, after setting-off with the price of $94.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $94.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $95.32.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, PACCAR Exhibits Innovative Electric, Connected and Autonomous Trucks at CES 2022. PACCAR leads the industry in electric, connected and autonomous commercial vehicles, and is exhibiting three vehicles with these innovative technologies at CES, the world’s largest showcase for technological innovation. The three vehicles include a battery electric Kenworth T680E along with its PACCAR battery charger; the DAF XG+, which recently was honored as International Truck of the Year 2022, featuring state-of-the-art connected services; and a Peterbilt Model 579 equipped with the Aurora self-driving system. Visitors are welcome to explore these advanced vehicles at PACCAR’s booth, near the Convention Center monorail station. You can read further details here

PACCAR Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.59 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $87.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) full year performance was 11.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PACCAR Inc shares are logging -4.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.63 and $101.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2156980 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) recorded performance in the market was 9.34%, having the revenues showcasing 12.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.09B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.11, with a change in the price was noted +14.75. In a similar fashion, PACCAR Inc posted a movement of +18.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,973,629 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCAR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PACCAR Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.22%, alongside a boost of 11.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.98% during last recorded quarter.