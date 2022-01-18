Market data suggests positive returns on Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV), which is $2.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.34 after opening rate of $1.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.94 before closing at $4.18.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Splash Beverage Group Receives Authorization for TapouT in Walmart Stores Across Florida Metropolitan Areas. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida beginning with 47 Walmart stores located in major metropolitan regions. Walmart has approximately 341 stores in the state of Florida, the second largest number of stores by state in the U.S. You can read further details here

Splash Beverage Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.34 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $1.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) full year performance was 8.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares are logging -68.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $8.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5862180 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) recorded performance in the market was 257.88%, having the revenues showcasing 117.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.28M.

Market experts do have their say about Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Splash Beverage Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.88, with a change in the price was noted +0.49. In a similar fashion, Splash Beverage Group Inc. posted a movement of +19.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,804,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBEV is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Splash Beverage Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Splash Beverage Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 257.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.82%, alongside a boost of 8.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 298.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 301.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.71% during last recorded quarter.