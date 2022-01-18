FREYR Battery (FREY): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, FREYR Battery (FREY) was valued at $9.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.45 while reaching the peak value of $9.634 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.18. The stock current value is $9.34.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, FREYR Battery and Aleees to Pursue LFP Cathode Manufacturing Joint Venture. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, and Aleees (TWSE: 5227), a producer of lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) cathode materials for batteries, have signed a Head of Terms agreement to pursue a Joint Venture (“JV”) with the ambition to establish an LFP cathode plant in the Nordic region. The joint venture partners will seek to commence production in 2024, coinciding with the anticipated ramp-up of operations from FREYR’s first Gigafactory in Mo i Rana, Norway. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was -10.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -38.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1945517 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was -16.46%, having the revenues showcasing -6.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

FREYR Battery (FREY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.36, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of +5.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,132,331 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FREYR Battery (FREY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.67%, alongside a downfall of -10.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.41% during last recorded quarter.