The clock is ticking: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is priced at $51.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.02 and reached a high price of $51.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.71. The stock touched a low price of $49.52.Recently in News on December 16, 2021, PacWest Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date. PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) will report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the stock market on Wednesday January 19, 2022. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at www.pacwestbancorp.com. You can read further details here

PacWest Bancorp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.72 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $45.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) full year performance was 65.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PacWest Bancorp shares are logging -1.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.12 and $51.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 566614 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PacWest Bancorp (PACW) recorded performance in the market was 13.35%, having the revenues showcasing 7.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.95B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

The Analysts eye on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PacWest Bancorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.93, with a change in the price was noted +9.01. In a similar fashion, PacWest Bancorp posted a movement of +21.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 719,080 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PACW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical rundown of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Raw Stochastic average of PacWest Bancorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.84%.

Considering, the past performance of PacWest Bancorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.63%, alongside a boost of 65.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.68% during last recorded quarter.