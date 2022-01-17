Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM), which is $33.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $33.915 after opening rate of $32.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $32.51 before closing at $32.54.Recently in News on January 7, 2022, Sylvamo to Release Fourth-Quarter Earnings Feb. 11. Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will release fourth-quarter earnings Friday, Feb. 11, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sylvamo Corporation shares are logging -12.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.10 and $38.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 483011 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) recorded performance in the market was 18.97%, having the revenues showcasing 20.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sylvamo Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLVM is recording 5.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.26.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Sylvamo Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sylvamo Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.97%. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.35% during last recorded quarter.