Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is priced at $31.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.07 and reached a high price of $31.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $31.42. The stock touched a low price of $30.83.Recently in News on December 20, 2021, Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it expects to release fourth quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, January 27. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 7373369. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the company’s website at simmonsbank.com under “Investor Relations.” The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call. You can read further details here

Simmons First National Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.31 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $29.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) full year performance was 21.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Simmons First National Corporation shares are logging -4.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.33 and $33.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 509721 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) recorded performance in the market was 7.88%, having the revenues showcasing 4.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.61B, as it employees total of 2923 workers.

Specialists analysis on Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Simmons First National Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.99, with a change in the price was noted +3.03. In a similar fashion, Simmons First National Corporation posted a movement of +10.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 539,083 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFNC is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Simmons First National Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.10%, alongside a boost of 21.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.86% during last recorded quarter.