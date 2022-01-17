Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) was down 0.00%

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is priced at $22.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.67 and reached a high price of $22.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.67. The stock touched a low price of $22.495.Recently in News on December 27, 2021, Easterly Government Properties Completes Acquisition of VA – San Antonio, the Fourth of 10 Properties in the VA Portfolio. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has, through its joint venture (“JV”), completed the acquisition of the previously announced 226,148 leased square foot outpatient facility leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) located in San Antonio, Texas (“VA – San Antonio”). VA – San Antonio is the fourth property to be acquired in the previously announced portfolio of 10 properties 100% leased to the VA under predominately 20-year firm term leases (the “VA Portfolio”). You can read further details here

Easterly Government Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.65 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $22.48 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/22.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) full year performance was -0.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Easterly Government Properties Inc. shares are logging -4.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.64 and $23.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 518623 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) recorded performance in the market was -1.09%, having the revenues showcasing 4.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.95B, as it employees total of 45 workers.

The Analysts eye on Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Easterly Government Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.61, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Easterly Government Properties Inc. posted a movement of +5.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 704,361 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DEA is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

Technical rundown of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Raw Stochastic average of Easterly Government Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Easterly Government Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.10%, alongside a downfall of -0.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.52% during last recorded quarter.