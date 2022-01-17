MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is on the roll with an average volume of 611.19K in the recent 3 months

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is priced at $96.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $93.54 and reached a high price of $96.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $94.47. The stock touched a low price of $93.044.Recently in News on December 31, 2021, MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Goldman Sachs and Citibank Virtual Investor Conferences. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Energy and Clean Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 5th at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The Goldman presentation will be a panel discussion with CEO Jose Mas and Goldman analysts addressing the outlook for Green Capital Spending. Additionally, company management will participate in an analyst “Fireside Chat” at the Citibank Apps Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 6th at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec’s senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences. You can read further details here

MasTec Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.00 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $91.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) full year performance was 18.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MasTec Inc. shares are logging -21.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.77 and $122.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 505469 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MasTec Inc. (MTZ) recorded performance in the market was 4.51%, having the revenues showcasing 11.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.02B, as it employees total of 23000 workers.

The Analysts eye on MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the MasTec Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 91.39, with a change in the price was noted +3.99. In a similar fashion, MasTec Inc. posted a movement of +4.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 649,634 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTZ is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Technical rundown of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MasTec Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.51%.

Considering, the past performance of MasTec Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.27%, alongside a boost of 18.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.80% during last recorded quarter.