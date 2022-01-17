Genuine Parts Company (GPC): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) was valued at $139.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $137.80 while reaching the peak value of $138.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $136.63. The stock current value is $138.11.Recently in News on January 7, 2022, Genuine Parts Company Prices Aggregate $1 Billion of Senior Notes. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today the pricing of an aggregate $1 billion of senior notes, consisting of $500 million of 1.750% senior notes due 2025 issued at a price equal to 99.721% of the face value of the notes, and $500 million of 2.750% senior notes due 2032 issued at a price equal to 98.810% of the face value of the notes. The offering is expected to settle on January 10, 2022, and the closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions. GPC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under GPC’s unsecured revolving credit facility incurred to finance a significant portion of the GPC’s recent acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group. You can read further details here

Genuine Parts Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $142.97 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $135.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) full year performance was 35.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genuine Parts Company shares are logging -3.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $93.62 and $142.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 494163 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genuine Parts Company (GPC) recorded performance in the market was -1.49%, having the revenues showcasing 8.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.80B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genuine Parts Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 130.34, with a change in the price was noted +14.88. In a similar fashion, Genuine Parts Company posted a movement of +12.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 579,647 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GPC is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical breakdown of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Raw Stochastic average of Genuine Parts Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genuine Parts Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.93%, alongside a boost of 35.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.59% during last recorded quarter.