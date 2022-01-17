Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -2.24%: What to Expect?

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is priced at $20.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.50 and reached a high price of $20.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.69. The stock touched a low price of $19.89.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Everi Agrees to Acquire Strategic Assets and Retains Experienced Team from Australia-Based Atlas Gaming. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire certain strategic assets, including game development technology and intellectual property of Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd and Atlas Gaming Technologies Pty Ltd (collectively, “Atlas”), an Australia-based developer and provider of proprietary gaming content and products. Everi expects the acquisition to close within the next 60 days. The acquisition of the Atlas assets complements Everi’s existing game development studios and portfolio of games while providing a pathway for future expansion into new international markets. In conjunction with the acquisition of these assets, Atlas development and engineering team members will join Everi. Everi will fund the acquisition from existing cash on hand. You can read further details here

Everi Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.25 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $19.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) full year performance was 51.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Everi Holdings Inc. shares are logging -23.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.32 and $26.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 524837 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) recorded performance in the market was -4.59%, having the revenues showcasing -14.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.88B, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Everi Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.57, with a change in the price was noted -2.71. In a similar fashion, Everi Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -11.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 750,450 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVRI is recording 13.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.41.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Everi Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Everi Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.09%, alongside a boost of 51.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.84% during last recorded quarter.