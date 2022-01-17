China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) was valued at $8.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.66 while reaching the peak value of $8.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.6503. The stock current value is $8.71.Recently in News on January 9, 2022, China Life Insurance Company Limited. Based on the information disclosed on January 8, 2022 on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission (中央纪委国家监委), Mr. Wang Bin, the Secretary to the Party Committee and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, is currently under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. China Life Insurance (Group) Company is the controlling shareholder of China Life Insurance Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628). Mr. Wang Bin is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors and an Executive Director of the Company. The Company continues to conduct operations in the usual and ordinary course of its business. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held in the near future to designate a Director to assume the role and duties of the Chairman. You can read further details here

China Life Insurance Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.76 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $8.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) full year performance was -22.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Life Insurance Company Limited shares are logging -25.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.85 and $11.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520664 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) recorded performance in the market was 5.83%, having the revenues showcasing -1.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.32B, as it employees total of 103154 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the China Life Insurance Company Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.53, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, China Life Insurance Company Limited posted a movement of +2.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 698,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LFC is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

Raw Stochastic average of China Life Insurance Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Life Insurance Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.34%, alongside a downfall of -22.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.14% during last recorded quarter.