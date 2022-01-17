Boiling and ready to burst as American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) last month performance was 17.62%

At the end of the latest market close, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) was valued at $42.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $42.52 while reaching the peak value of $43.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.46. The stock current value is $43.72.Recently in News on January 12, 2022, American Equity Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings and other financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The fourth quarter earnings release and financial supplement will be posted on the American Equity website at www.american-equity.com at that time. You can read further details here

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.80 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $38.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) full year performance was 43.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares are logging -0.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.21 and $43.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 497577 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) recorded performance in the market was 12.33%, having the revenues showcasing 36.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.98B, as it employees total of 655 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.35, with a change in the price was noted +11.29. In a similar fashion, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company posted a movement of +34.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 368,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEL is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.30%, alongside a boost of 43.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.71% during last recorded quarter.