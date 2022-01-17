Analysts Mean recommendation for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI). It is currently valued at $7.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.74, after setting-off with the price of $7.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.46.Recently in News on December 22, 2021, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to Chief Executive Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today reports an inducement grant to Chief Executive Officer, Raj Kannan, appointed on December 16, 2021 with a start date of December 20, 2021. You can read further details here

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.61 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $6.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) full year performance was -45.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -64.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.67 and $21.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) recorded performance in the market was 7.55%, having the revenues showcasing -42.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 353.26M, as it employees total of 365 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.03, with a change in the price was noted -7.09. In a similar fashion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -48.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,033,934 in trading volumes.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.78%, alongside a downfall of -45.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.93% during last recorded quarter.