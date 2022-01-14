Trex Company Inc. (TREX): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Trex Company Inc. (TREX) was valued at $110.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $114.29 while reaching the peak value of $118.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $110.59. The stock current value is $105.92.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, 29th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live from Philadelphia. After a virtual-only event in 2021, Emerald Asset Management brings back the annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum live and in-person to Philadelphia on February 3rd – as a hybrid event also featuring an all-event virtual stream. The 29th annual Investment Forum is the unofficial kick-off to the year ahead, as Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends for 2022, looking ahead to the future post-pandemic world and its implications for investors. Presentations will focus on these key sectors:. You can read further details here

Trex Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $136.78 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $105.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/14/22.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) full year performance was 20.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trex Company Inc. shares are logging -24.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.76 and $140.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 666588 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trex Company Inc. (TREX) recorded performance in the market was -18.00%, having the revenues showcasing 19.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.46B, as it employees total of 1555 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Trex Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 117.14, with a change in the price was noted -4.23. In a similar fashion, Trex Company Inc. posted a movement of -3.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 720,775 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TREX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Raw Stochastic average of Trex Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Trex Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.34%, alongside a boost of 20.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.15% during last recorded quarter.