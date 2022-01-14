Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is on the roll with an average volume of 322.57K in the recent 3 months

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is priced at $116.07 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on January 4, 2022, Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 27, 2022. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. You can read further details here

Meritage Homes Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $123.30 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $103.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) full year performance was 41.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meritage Homes Corporation shares are logging -7.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.00 and $125.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 504572 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) recorded performance in the market was -4.91%, having the revenues showcasing 11.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.52B, as it employees total of 1570 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meritage Homes Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 110.08, with a change in the price was noted +6.94. In a similar fashion, Meritage Homes Corporation posted a movement of +6.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 312,842 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTH is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

Raw Stochastic average of Meritage Homes Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Meritage Homes Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.40%, alongside a boost of 41.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.15% during last recorded quarter.