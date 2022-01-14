Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.64M in the recent 3 months

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is priced at $1.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.07 and reached a high price of $1.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.06. The stock touched a low price of $1.04.Recently in News on January 14, 2022, Guardforce AI Plans to Expand Robotics as a Service (RaaS) to China’s Greater Bay Area. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today, the planned expansion of its Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offering with the proposed acquisition of Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service Co., Ltd (“SZ”) and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology Co., Ltd (“GZ”). The proposed acquisition is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -77.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $7.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 85125494 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -1.85%, having the revenues showcasing -66.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.47M, as it employees total of 1786 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Technical rundown of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.85%. The shares increased approximately by -15.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.98% during last recorded quarter.