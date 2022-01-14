Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is on the roll with an average volume of 360.36K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC). It is currently valued at $50.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $50.71, after setting-off with the price of $48.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $48.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $48.70.Recently in News on January 12, 2022, EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 8, 2022. Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] will report its financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on February 8, 2022. Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on February 8, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan. You can read further details here

Edgewell Personal Care Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.71 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $45.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) full year performance was 45.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edgewell Personal Care Company shares are logging 1.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.87 and $49.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 656124 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) recorded performance in the market was 9.95%, having the revenues showcasing 43.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.74B, as it employees total of 6900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edgewell Personal Care Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.71, with a change in the price was noted +5.91. In a similar fashion, Edgewell Personal Care Company posted a movement of +13.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 392,932 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPC is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.78.

Trends and Technical analysis: Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Raw Stochastic average of Edgewell Personal Care Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.64%, alongside a boost of 45.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.07% during last recorded quarter.