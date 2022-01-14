Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.59

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is priced at $131.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $134.59 and reached a high price of $138.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $133.91. The stock touched a low price of $130.26.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, 29th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live from Philadelphia. After a virtual-only event in 2021, Emerald Asset Management brings back the annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum live and in-person to Philadelphia on February 3rd – as a hybrid event also featuring an all-event virtual stream. The 29th annual Investment Forum is the unofficial kick-off to the year ahead, as Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends for 2022, looking ahead to the future post-pandemic world and its implications for investors. Presentations will focus on these key sectors:. You can read further details here

Chart Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $161.48 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $130.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/22.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) full year performance was -4.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chart Industries Inc. shares are logging -36.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $119.65 and $206.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2733481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) recorded performance in the market was -17.83%, having the revenues showcasing -29.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.95B, as it employees total of 4318 workers.

Specialists analysis on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Chart Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 177.47, with a change in the price was noted -47.02. In a similar fashion, Chart Industries Inc. posted a movement of -26.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 394,594 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTLS is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Raw Stochastic average of Chart Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.46%, alongside a downfall of -4.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.06% during last recorded quarter.