Analysts Mean recommendation for Sonendo Inc. (SONX) was 1.50: Is this the key time?

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) is priced at $7.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.27 and reached a high price of $8.45, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.18. The stock touched a low price of $7.18.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Sonendo, Inc. Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021. Sonendo, Inc. (“Sonendo”) (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced certain unaudited preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonendo Inc. shares are logging -36.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.30 and $12.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonendo Inc. (SONX) recorded performance in the market was 35.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.88M, as it employees total of 203 workers.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonendo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sonendo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sonendo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.07%. The shares increased approximately by 40.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.47% in the period of the last 30 days.