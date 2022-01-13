The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), which is $23.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.06 after opening rate of $25.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.61 before closing at $25.40.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Hydrofarm Releases Inaugural 2020 ESG Sustainability Report. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report covering the Company’s 2020 initiatives and activities. The resulting sustainability framework will also be used to develop a comprehensive sustainability strategy that will guide the company’s ESG efforts in the coming years. You can read further details here

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.14 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $22.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) full year performance was -65.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -75.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.00 and $95.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529533 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recorded performance in the market was -16.33%, having the revenues showcasing -33.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 327 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.69, with a change in the price was noted -19.30. In a similar fashion, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. posted a movement of -44.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 679,061 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYFM is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.15%, alongside a downfall of -65.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.06% during last recorded quarter.