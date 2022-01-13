The Stars are Aligning for Holders of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is priced at $22.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.43 and reached a high price of $22.85, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.72. The stock touched a low price of $22.43.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, FSK Prices Public Offering of $500,000,000 3.250% Notes Due 2027. FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% unsecured notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on July 15, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at FSK’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, provided that the Notes may be redeemed at par one month prior to their maturity. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

FS KKR Capital Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.85 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $21.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) full year performance was 31.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are logging -3.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.52 and $23.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 663113 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) recorded performance in the market was 8.50%, having the revenues showcasing -1.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.47B.

Market experts do have their say about FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FS KKR Capital Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, FS KKR Capital Corp. posted a movement of -1.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,398,563 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Raw Stochastic average of FS KKR Capital Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FS KKR Capital Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.09%, alongside a boost of 31.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 5.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.77% during last recorded quarter.