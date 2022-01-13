Suzano S.A. (SUZ): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is priced at $11.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.94 and reached a high price of $11.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.73. The stock touched a low price of $10.94.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Suzano announces record operating cash generation of R$5.2 billion in 3Q21. Suzano, the global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, announces its results for the three months to September (3Q21), with operating cash generation reaching R$5.2 billion, a new quarterly record since the merger with Fibria in January 2019. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record of R$6.3 billion in 3Q21. You can read further details here

Suzano S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.22 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $10.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) full year performance was -0.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suzano S.A. shares are logging -22.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.37 and $14.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1017857 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suzano S.A. (SUZ) recorded performance in the market was 3.89%, having the revenues showcasing 21.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.14B.

Specialists analysis on Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Suzano S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.11, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Suzano S.A. posted a movement of +6.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 997,437 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.18%, alongside a downfall of -0.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.30% during last recorded quarter.