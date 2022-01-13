Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) was up 6.21%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). It is currently valued at $1.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.48, after setting-off with the price of $1.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.45.Recently in News on January 13, 2022, ZK INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACTS WITH TOTAL CONTRACT AMOUNT OF USD $5 MILLION IN THE LAST MONTH OF 2021. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that ZK International has completed the year on a high note by being able to win project bidding and bring contracts with total contract sales amount of $5 million during the month of December 2021. Though under the influence of many unfavorable factors such as the new variant epidemic, soaring raw material costs, energy restrictions and electricity curtailment, the marketing team of ZK International have worked hard to overcome these difficulties and signed contracts to supply piping products for several municipal water projects. You can read further details here

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6300 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $1.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) full year performance was -57.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -89.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.22 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 966416 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) recorded performance in the market was 4.32%, having the revenues showcasing -48.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.51M, as it employees total of 308 workers.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4980, with a change in the price was noted -1.99. In a similar fashion, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -56.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 644,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZKIN is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZK International Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.85%, alongside a downfall of -57.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.40% during last recorded quarter.