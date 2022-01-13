Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), which is $77.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $77.88 after opening rate of $77.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $76.30 before closing at $77.52.Recently in News on January 12, 2022, OMD’S GUY MARKS NAMED CEO OF OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP EMEA. Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has named Guy Marks CEO of Omnicom Media Group EMEA. In his new role, Marks, previously leader of OMD EMEA, will oversee strategy, operations and the development and adoption of transformative capabilities to support Omnicom Media Group (OMG) agencies – including OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, and its Annalect data and analytics division – across EMEA. You can read further details here

Omnicom Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.24 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $73.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) full year performance was 22.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Omnicom Group Inc. shares are logging -10.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $61.46 and $86.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2483374 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) recorded performance in the market was 5.09%, having the revenues showcasing 3.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.24B, as it employees total of 64100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Omnicom Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.09, with a change in the price was noted +5.36. In a similar fashion, Omnicom Group Inc. posted a movement of +7.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,772,194 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OMC is recording 1.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.61.

Technical rundown of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Omnicom Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.67%.

Considering, the past performance of Omnicom Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.95%, alongside a boost of 22.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.65% during last recorded quarter.