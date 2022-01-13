MBIA Inc. (MBI): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, MBIA Inc. (MBI) was valued at $16.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.93 while reaching the peak value of $16.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.79. The stock current value is $16.75.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, MBIA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its third quarter 2021 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov. You can read further details here

MBIA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.86 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $14.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) full year performance was 127.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MBIA Inc. shares are logging 2.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.96 and $16.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 561509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MBIA Inc. (MBI) recorded performance in the market was 6.08%, having the revenues showcasing 35.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 948.72M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

The Analysts eye on MBIA Inc. (MBI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MBIA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.83, with a change in the price was noted +4.65. In a similar fashion, MBIA Inc. posted a movement of +38.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 372,234 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Raw Stochastic average of MBIA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.45%.

Considering, the past performance of MBIA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.72%, alongside a boost of 127.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.63% during last recorded quarter.