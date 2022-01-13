Gear up for the change! Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has hit the volume of 2317150

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is priced at $79.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $78.86 and reached a high price of $79.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $79.13. The stock touched a low price of $78.54.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Dominion Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) will host its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Management will discuss matters of interest to financial and other stakeholders including recent financial results. You can read further details here

Dominion Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $80.72 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $77.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) full year performance was 9.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dominion Energy Inc. shares are logging -2.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.85 and $81.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2317150 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) recorded performance in the market was 0.97%, having the revenues showcasing 8.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.33B, as it employees total of 17300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.88, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Dominion Energy Inc. posted a movement of -0.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,273,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for D is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical breakdown of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Raw Stochastic average of Dominion Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dominion Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.18%, alongside a boost of 9.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.11% during last recorded quarter.