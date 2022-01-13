Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.91

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is priced at $7.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.94 and reached a high price of $7.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.33. The stock touched a low price of $7.32.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Dolphin Entertainment Enters Ready to Drink Cocktail Market With Ownership Stake in Crafthouse Cocktails. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Crafthouse Cocktails, a pioneering brand of ready-to-drink, all-natural classic cocktails created by world renowned mixologist, Charles Joly and esteemed restaurateur, Matt Lindner. Dolphin will manage all aspects of publicity and marketing for the brand through its network of agencies and will facilitate talent and commercial relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries. You can read further details here

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.94 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/22.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) full year performance was 80.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -77.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.72 and $32.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608595 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) recorded performance in the market was -13.97%, having the revenues showcasing -43.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.13M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.64, with a change in the price was noted -3.44. In a similar fashion, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -32.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 512,190 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLPN is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.04%, alongside a boost of 80.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.35% during last recorded quarter.