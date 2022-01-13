Amesite Inc. (AMST) Quarterly Performance is -42.05%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Amesite Inc. (AMST) was valued at $1.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.00 while reaching the peak value of $1.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.946. The stock current value is $1.09.Recently in News on December 14, 2021, Amesite Announces Partnership with The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today it has partnered with The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) to deliver eLearning at Reagan Academy, powered by Reagan Connect, with an anticipated public launch on February 18th , Presidents Day, 2022. You can read further details here

Amesite Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1500 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.8828 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) full year performance was -77.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amesite Inc. shares are logging -87.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $9.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 300349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amesite Inc. (AMST) recorded performance in the market was -0.97%, having the revenues showcasing -42.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.67M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Amesite Inc. (AMST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5194, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, Amesite Inc. posted a movement of -39.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMST is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Raw Stochastic average of Amesite Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Amesite Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.34%, alongside a downfall of -77.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.05% during last recorded quarter.