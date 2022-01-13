A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SurgePays Inc. (SURG), which is $2.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.81 after opening rate of $2.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.16 before closing at $2.12.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, SurgePays Details Significant Growth in Mobile Broadband Subscribers. 73% month over month Growth in December. You can read further details here

SurgePays Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG) full year performance was -61.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SurgePays Inc. shares are logging -90.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.76 and $28.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 948950 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SurgePays Inc. (SURG) recorded performance in the market was 38.61%, having the revenues showcasing -54.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.11M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

Analysts verdict on SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SurgePays Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

SurgePays Inc. (SURG): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SurgePays Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.00%, alongside a downfall of -61.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.84% during last recorded quarter.