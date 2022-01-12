Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), which is $1.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.31 after opening rate of $1.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.06 before closing at $1.10.Recently in News on December 27, 2021, Tuniu Announces Senior Management Share Purchase Plan. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of Tuniu, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Mr. Anqiang Chen, financial controller, as well as certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADS”) on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of US$2 million within the next 6 months, pursuant and subject to the restrictions of, and consistent with, the applicable laws and regulations and the Company’s securities trading policy. You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3100 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.9563 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/22.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was -32.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -76.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $5.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591830 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 28.87%, having the revenues showcasing -17.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.57M, as it employees total of 2113 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3084, with a change in the price was noted -0.26. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of -17.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 374,843 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Tuniu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.02%, alongside a downfall of -32.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.22% during last recorded quarter.