This is to seal it as NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) shares are up 13.81% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) was valued at $2.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.55 while reaching the peak value of $2.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.53. The stock current value is $2.72.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. Announces the Presentation of Phase IIa Study Results at Four International Conferences. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) (“NeuroSense”), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that presentation of the company’s Phase IIa clinical trial results have been accepted at the 16th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s (AD/PD) to be held in Barcelona in March 2022. AD/PD is an international medical and scientific conference for Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s disease and other neurological diseases. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares are logging -42.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 560638 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) recorded performance in the market was 10.57%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.27M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.57%. The shares increased approximately by -0.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.26% in the period of the last 30 days.