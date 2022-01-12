The clock is ticking: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) is priced at $8.81 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Authorizes Rights Offering. FRANKLIN LIMITED DURATION INCOME TRUST [NYSE American: FTF] [CUSIP 35472T101] (“FTF” or the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The Offer to acquire additional common shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Fund’s securities. You can read further details here

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.15 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $8.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) full year performance was -3.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares are logging -8.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.62 and $9.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 914452 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) recorded performance in the market was -3.08%, having the revenues showcasing -3.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 265.59M.

The Analysts eye on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.10, with a change in the price was noted -0.55. In a similar fashion, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust posted a movement of -5.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 150,347 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Raw Stochastic average of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.55%, alongside a downfall of -3.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.19% during last recorded quarter.