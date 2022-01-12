Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) was valued at $10.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.78 while reaching the peak value of $11.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.43. The stock current value is $11.42.Recently in News on January 4, 2022, TALOS ENERGY PRESIDENT & CEO TIMOTHY S. DUNCAN TO PARTICIPATE IN A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH LEO MARIANI, EQUITY RESEARCH ANALYST FOR KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS INC.. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) (“Talos” or the “Company”) today announced that Talos’s President & CEO Timothy S. Duncan will participate in a detailed, one-on-one fireside chat with Leo Mariani, CFA, who covers the Company on behalf of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. The fireside chat will include a comprehensive discussion on Talos’s carbon capture and traditional energy businesses, M&A and much more. The event will be broadcast virtually on January 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time for institutional investors and will include management discussion and dialogue with Mr. Mariani, as well as question and answer opportunities from virtual attendees. The entire session is expected to run for approximately one hour. For registration and further details, please contact Lisa Setow, KeyBanc Capital Markets Assistant Vice President for Corporate Access, at lisa.setow@key.com. You can read further details here

Talos Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.49 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $9.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) full year performance was 7.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Talos Energy Inc. shares are logging -39.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.26 and $18.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1848047 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) recorded performance in the market was 16.53%, having the revenues showcasing -13.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 930.84M, as it employees total of 414 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Talos Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.69, with a change in the price was noted +2.50. In a similar fashion, Talos Energy Inc. posted a movement of +28.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,103,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TALO is recording 1.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Technical breakdown of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO)

Raw Stochastic average of Talos Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Talos Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.07%, alongside a boost of 7.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.62% during last recorded quarter.