Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) was up 7.99%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), which is $3.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.1696 after opening rate of $2.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.64 before closing at $2.88.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Blackboxstocks Announces Stock Repurchase Program of up to $2.5 Million. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to $2.5 million of the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

Blackboxstocks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.82 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) full year performance was -72.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blackboxstocks Inc. shares are logging -61.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 881952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) recorded performance in the market was -12.89%, having the revenues showcasing -53.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.19M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Analysts verdict on Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.50, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Blackboxstocks Inc. posted a movement of +3.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 265,179 in trading volumes.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Blackboxstocks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.19%, alongside a downfall of -72.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.93% during last recorded quarter.