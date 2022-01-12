Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

For the readers interested in the stock health of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF). It is currently valued at $67.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $69.55, after setting-off with the price of $67.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $66.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $69.16.Recently in News on November 30, 2021, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Commerce Department’s Affirmative Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determinations Concerning UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (“Commerce”) affirmative preliminary determinations that urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) imports from Russia are unfairly subsidized at rates ranging from 9.66% to 9.84% and UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”) are unfairly subsidized at a rate of 1.83%. Commerce made the determinations as part of countervailing duty (“CVD”) investigations that are being conducted in response to petitions filed by CF Industries through certain of its production facilities. You can read further details here

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.31 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $65.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was 51.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -9.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.87 and $74.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1221442 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was -2.29%, having the revenues showcasing 13.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.85B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.14, with a change in the price was noted +23.37. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +52.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,763,829 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

Technical breakdown of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CF Industries Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.46%, alongside a boost of 51.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.56% during last recorded quarter.