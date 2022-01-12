Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) market price of $5.82 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE). It is currently valued at $5.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.19, after setting-off with the price of $4.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.47.Recently in News on December 17, 2021, Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “VINE.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares are logging -37.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.31 and $9.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7341653 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) recorded performance in the market was 14.12%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.00M.

Analysts verdict on Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.12%.