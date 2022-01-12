Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX)

At the end of the latest market close, Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) was valued at $3.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.05 while reaching the peak value of $3.0825 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.73. The stock current value is $2.80.Recently in News on January 11, 2022, Stryve Foods, Inc. Closes $35.0 Million in Private Offering to Support its Growth. Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”), (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 2,496,934 shares of its Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) and, in lieu of Common Stock, 7,797,184 pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), and 10,294,118 accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) immediately exercisable to purchase shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $3.60 per share, pursuant to a securities purchase agreement between the Company and certain institutional investors (the “Offering”). The Common Stock and Warrants were sold at a combined purchase price of $3.40. The Company received gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $35.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

Stryve Foods Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.06 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) full year performance was -73.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stryve Foods Inc. shares are logging -80.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $14.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 572329 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) recorded performance in the market was -29.11%, having the revenues showcasing -52.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.48M, as it employees total of 114 workers.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Stryve Foods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.20, with a change in the price was noted -2.95. In a similar fashion, Stryve Foods Inc. posted a movement of -51.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 664,387 in trading volumes.

Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Stryve Foods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Stryve Foods Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.37%, alongside a downfall of -73.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by -20.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.14% during last recorded quarter.