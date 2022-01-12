Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.89

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is priced at $0.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.52 and reached a high price of $0.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.55. The stock touched a low price of $0.485.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Celsion Corporation Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offerings of Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 50,000 shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 50,000 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock. Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $285, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $300 stated value of each share. Each share of Series A preferred stock is convertible into shares of Celsion’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $0.91 per share. Each share of Series B preferred stock is convertible into shares of Celsion’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.00 per share. Shares of the Series A and Series B preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the Company’s receipt of stockholder approval for a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Celsion will be permitted to compel conversion of the Series A and Series B preferred stock after the fulfillment of certain conditions and subject to certain limitations. Total net proceeds from the offerings, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses, is approximately $28.5 million. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4850 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was -42.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -85.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1714947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was -5.50%, having the revenues showcasing -47.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.42M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8452, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of -47.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 861,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.86%, alongside a downfall of -42.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.59% during last recorded quarter.