The clock is ticking: Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NDLS) is priced at $8.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.16 and reached a high price of $8.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.22. The stock touched a low price of $8.00.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Noodles & Company Announces Signing of 55 Restaurant Franchise Deal in California with Warner Foods. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced a partnership with Warner Foods, which operates over 150 Jack in the Box, Black Bear Diner, and Panera Bread restaurants, as its new exclusive franchise partner for the state of California. With a 12-year growth plan commitment, Warner Foods, which will operate as NorCal Noodles, LLC (NorCal Noodles) under this agreement, will develop 40 new Noodles & Company locations throughout the state. Additionally, as part of the agreement, all 15 current company-owned Noodles & Company locations in California will be re-franchised to NorCal Noodles. The transaction is expected to close on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. You can read further details here

Noodles & Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.46 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $8.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) full year performance was 4.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Noodles & Company shares are logging -35.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $13.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 626854 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Noodles & Company (NDLS) recorded performance in the market was -3.64%, having the revenues showcasing -32.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 423.63M, as it employees total of 8400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Noodles & Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.50, with a change in the price was noted -3.01. In a similar fashion, Noodles & Company posted a movement of -25.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 233,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NDLS is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Technical rundown of Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Raw Stochastic average of Noodles & Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Noodles & Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.71%, alongside a boost of 4.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.72% during last recorded quarter.