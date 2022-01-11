Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) was up 0.10%

For the readers interested in the stock health of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX). It is currently valued at $9.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.95, after setting-off with the price of $9.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.92 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.92.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, Moore Kuehn Encourages IMPX, CCMP, FOUN, and JUPW Investors to Contact Law Firm. Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:. You can read further details here

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/22.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) full year performance was -4.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. shares are logging -13.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.58 and $11.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2725498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) recorded performance in the market was -0.70%, having the revenues showcasing 1.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 495.50M.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.83, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. posted a movement of +1.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 284,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.74%, alongside a downfall of -4.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.43% during last recorded quarter.