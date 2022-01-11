Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) was valued at $9.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.02 while reaching the peak value of $9.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.67. The stock current value is $9.00.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu”), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of 289,150,555 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts (“BDRs”) registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), each BDR representing 1/6th of a Class A ordinary share, at a public offering price of R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to US$1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil (together, the “global offering”). The number of Class A ordinary shares to be sold in the international offering may be reduced by a portion of the Class A ordinary shares that are initially being offered in the form of BDRs in the concurrent Brazilian offering. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -26.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.46 and $12.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7849342 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) recorded performance in the market was -4.05%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.19B, as it employees total of 5403 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NU is recording 4.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.05%. The shares increased approximately by -9.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.88% in the period of the last 30 days.