Gear up for the change! Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has hit the volume of 563846

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyngn Inc. (CYN), which is $3.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.49 after opening rate of $3.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.99 before closing at $3.63.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Global Logistics & Fulfillment Taps Cyngn to Bring Autonomous Vehicle Capabilities to its Fulfillment Centers. Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced that Global Logistics and Fulfillment LLC (“GLF”), a premier warehousing and fulfillment provider, has engaged the Company as its exclusive autonomous vehicle (“AV”) solutions provider. This follows a successful 2021 pilot deployment at GLF’s Las Vegas distribution center, which included Cyngn’s AV technology integrated into Columbia’s Stockchaser. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyngn Inc. shares are logging -67.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.61 and $9.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563846 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was -27.78%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.84M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.78%. The shares increased approximately by -32.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.38% in the period of the last 30 days.