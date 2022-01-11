First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $10.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.31 and reached a high price of $10.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.42. The stock touched a low price of $10.0924.Recently in News on December 2, 2021, First Majestic Completes US$230 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of US$200 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375% unsecured convertible senior notes due in 2027 (the “Notes”). The Company also announced the concurrent closing of an additional US$30 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 60.3865 common shares (“Shares”) per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$16.56 per Share. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.38 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $10.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -16.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -55.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.86 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1513276 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -6.21%, having the revenues showcasing -7.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.67B.

Specialists analysis on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.04, with a change in the price was noted -1.09. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -9.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,182,839 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.62%, alongside a downfall of -16.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.13% during last recorded quarter.