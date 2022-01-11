Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Arrival (ARVL) – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Stock   »  Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Ar...

Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Arrival (ARVL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arrival (ARVL), which is $6.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.1324 after opening rate of $7.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.46 before closing at $7.19.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Arrival to Present at the Virtual Needham Growth Conference on January 14. Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that members of its management team will present at the virtual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14 at 11:30 am ET/4:30 pm BST. You can read further details here

Arrival had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.88 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $6.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Arrival (ARVL) full year performance was -76.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arrival shares are logging -79.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.65 and $31.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3816528 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arrival (ARVL) recorded performance in the market was -12.53%, having the revenues showcasing -56.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.18B, as it employees total of 1980 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arrival (ARVL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Arrival a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.60, with a change in the price was noted -4.42. In a similar fashion, Arrival posted a movement of -40.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,857,459 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARVL is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy << 

Technical breakdown of Arrival (ARVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Arrival in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arrival, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.58%, alongside a downfall of -76.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.99% during last recorded quarter.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

In this video, we bring you the best stocks to buy now in the biotech Industry. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the top biotech stocks to watch in 2022. Biotech stocks are becoming a dominating force in the healthcare sector. Some scientists believe that we’re in the “golden age” of biotechnology. 2021 was a difficult year for biotech stocks, generally, despite many of those trading at dirt-cheap valuations that don't even reflect the cash they have in hand. It was expected that Biotechs would perform on top as COVID is dominating the headlines over the past 22 months. The Stocks included in this video are Novavax (NVAX Stock), Morphic Holdings (MORF Stock), Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS Stock), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY Stock), and BioNTech (BNTX Stock). Entering 2022, Biotech stocks are expected to perform better. Some biotech stocks follow the old maxim that what goes up will come down. Others, though, adhere to a more upbeat principle: winners win. Investing in the top biotech stocks in 2022 is a great option for investors. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:11 - Novavax (NVAX Stock) 3:17 - Morphic Holdings (MORF Stock) 5:19 - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS Stock) 7:20 - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY Stock) 9:12 - BioNTech (BNTX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Novavax : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVAX/ Morphic Holdings : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MORF/ Syros Pharmaceuticals : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SYRS/ Eli Lilly and Company : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LLY/ BioNTech: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BNTX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #BiotechStocks, #Investing, #Stocks,
Best Stocks To Buy Now In The Biotech Industry | Biotech Stocks To Watch In 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_6-C-HeEYUeY
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team has compiled, the top five stocks under dollar 5 with huge growth potential. We have carefully chosen less volatile stocks for you. Stocks under $5 can be a good choice for low-budget investors, especially as the new year begins. The stocks we included in this video are, Genprex Inc (GNPX Stock), Compass Therapeutics (CMPX Stock), Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE Stock), Greenpro Capital (GRNQ Stock), and Elevate Credit (ELVT Stock). Stocks under $5 are also known as penny stocks. Penny stocks don’t have to be priced at pennies, though some are just that. Penny stocks refer to stocks that generally trade under $5 a share. We have gathered the top 5 stocks under $5 to watch for in 2022. Stocks under $5 can be a good place to do a little value investing and give some growth to your cash. Many investors wonder if there are any decent stocks left to be bought at a low price as the stock market continues to reach new highs, dragging share prices up with it. Well, stocks under $5 are risker but we have some exciting options that can be potentially solid become an investment. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:29 - Genprex Inc (GNPX Stock) 3:15 - Compass Therapeutics (CMPX Stock) 5:27 - Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE Stock) 7:22 - Greenpro Capital (GRNQ Stock) 9:17 - Elevate Credit (ELVT Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Genprex Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GNPX/ Compass Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CMPX/ Rave Restaurant Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RAVE/ Greenpro Capital : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GRNQ/ Elevate Credit : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ELVT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder$5, #PennyStocks, #Investing
Top Five Stocks Under Dollar 5 With Huge Growth Potential | Less Volatile Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ArDZ7B-3dv0
Several EV makers can become the next Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Therefore, we have compiled the five best EV stocks that can become the next Tesla. These are the best EV stocks for next 5 years. Elon Musk’s Tesla may be the best-known EV maker in the market, but investors can also find opportunities in other EV makers. EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla's wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Some electric vehicle stocks are more ready than others for an EV future. Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500, and global governments stepping up electrification commitments have soared EV sales. Especially, in China and Europe. This sums up the progress of EVs in the auto sector. In the next few years, we’ll see extensive growth in the EV sector. This is the right time to invest in EV stocks that could become the next Tesla or given bigger. Over the last several years, the rapid growth of Electric Vehicles has been nothing short of astonishing. The past two years have seen tremendous excitement in the global electric vehicles industry as new companies listed shares. The Stocks included in this video are Ford Motor (F Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), Lucid Group (LCID Stock), General Motors (GM Stock), and Li Auto (LI Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:22 - Ford Motor (F Stock) 3:14 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 5:07 - Lucid Group (LCID Stock) 6:37 - General Motors (GM Stock) 8:15 - Li Auto (LI Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Ford Motor : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/F/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Lucid Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LCID/ General Motors : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GM/ Li Auto: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVstocks, #Tesla, #Investing
Five Best EV Stocks that can Become Next Tesla | Best EV Stocks For Next 5 Years
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZZ4MI1htDlQ
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2022 © All rights Reserved.