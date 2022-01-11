Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Up ahead of its competition

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) is priced at $2.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.64 and reached a high price of $2.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.63. The stock touched a low price of $2.55.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Appoints Mark Feinberg, M.D. as Chief Medical Advisor. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay”) a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics/medical device company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient products for triage and monitoring of disease progression, today announced the appointment of Mark W. Feinberg, M.D. as Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Feinberg will guide Bluejay’s clinical development programs and provide strategic medical and scientific leadership to the Company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -55.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.22 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 626937 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) recorded performance in the market was 8.98%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.15M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) in the eye of market guru’s

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.98%. The shares increased approximately by -4.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.10% in the period of the last 30 days.