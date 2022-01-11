BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.16M

At the end of the latest market close, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) was valued at $2.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.98 while reaching the peak value of $1.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.7487. The stock current value is $1.82.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, BiondVax to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference. You can read further details here

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.40 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) full year performance was -44.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -74.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $7.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 647957 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) recorded performance in the market was -22.55%, having the revenues showcasing -13.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.38M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Specialists analysis on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.15, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -19.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,067,079 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVXV is recording 17.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

Raw Stochastic average of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.30%, alongside a downfall of -44.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.74% during last recorded quarter.