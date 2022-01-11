AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock (APCX): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock (APCX), which is $1.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.25 after opening rate of $2.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.71 before closing at $2.20.Recently in News on January 7, 2022, AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing. AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”)(NASDAQ: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,614,458 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and one warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The Common Stock and Warrants comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.1875 (125% of the per unit offering price) and expires five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 542,168 shares of Common Stock and/or additional Warrants at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock (APCX) full year performance was -74.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock shares are logging -96.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $61.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563129 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock (APCX) recorded performance in the market was -84.81%, having the revenues showcasing -85.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.31M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock (APCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: AppTech Payments Corp. Common Stock (APCX)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -84.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.26%, alongside a downfall of -74.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -86.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by -83.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -85.79% during last recorded quarter.