Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is on the roll with an average volume of 367.21K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) was valued at $0.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4238 while reaching the peak value of $0.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.42. The stock current value is $0.49.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, PINTEC Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it received notification from NASDAQ Listing Qualifications (“NASDAQ”) on December 9, 2019 that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rules for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as the closing price of the Company’s ADSs have been less than US$1 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5800 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4151 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -59.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -83.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1010598 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was 12.04%, having the revenues showcasing -50.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.30M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8221, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of -43.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,346 in trading volumes.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.83%, alongside a downfall of -59.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.60% during last recorded quarter.

