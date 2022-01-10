Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG): Major Movement on the Horizon

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is priced at $5.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.98 and reached a high price of $5.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.96. The stock touched a low price of $4.90.Recently in News on December 8, 2021, Oriental Culture Signs Securities Purchase Agreements to Raise Capital. Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced it has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements (“Agreements”) with two investors (“Investors”) on December 7, 2021, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to the Investors in private placements of 600,000 ordinary shares (the “Shares”) of the Company, par value $0.00005 per share, at a purchase price of $5.00 per share for an aggregate offering price of $3,000,000 (the “Private Placements”). In connection with offering, the Company has also agreed to issue the warrants to the Investors to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $6.00 per share (the “Warrants”). The Warrants have a term of one year and are exercisable by the holder at any time after the date of issuance. The Private Placements will be completed pursuant to the exemption from registration provided by Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. You can read further details here

Oriental Culture Holding LTD had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.29 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/22.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) full year performance was 0.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares are logging -69.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $17.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516243 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) recorded performance in the market was 1.37%, having the revenues showcasing 30.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.38M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Specialists analysis on Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oriental Culture Holding LTD a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.39, with a change in the price was noted +1.34. In a similar fashion, Oriental Culture Holding LTD posted a movement of +34.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG)

Raw Stochastic average of Oriental Culture Holding LTD in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.05%, alongside a boost of 0.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.15% during last recorded quarter.