NIO Inc. (NIO): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, NIO Inc. (NIO) was valued at $29.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.45 while reaching the peak value of $30.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.78. The stock current value is $29.30.Recently in News on January 3, 2022, NIO Inc. Announces Repurchase Right Notification for 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024. NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it is notifying holders of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP No. 62914VAB2; G6525FAA0) (the “Notes”) that pursuant to the Indenture dated as of February 4, 2019 (the “Indenture”) relating to the Notes by and between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the Company to repurchase all of such holder’s Notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of US$1,000 principal amount for cash on February 1, 2022 (the “Repurchase Right”). The Repurchase Right expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, January 28, 2022. You can read further details here

NIO Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.80 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $28.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

NIO Inc. (NIO) full year performance was -50.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Inc. shares are logging -56.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.52 and $66.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39896783 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Inc. (NIO) recorded performance in the market was -7.51%, having the revenues showcasing -18.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.62B, as it employees total of 7763 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NIO Inc. (NIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.70, with a change in the price was noted -8.80. In a similar fashion, NIO Inc. posted a movement of -23.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 42,830,828 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical breakdown of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NIO Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.77%, alongside a downfall of -50.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.22% during last recorded quarter.